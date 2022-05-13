Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

TCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.