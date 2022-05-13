Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $661.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

