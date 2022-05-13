Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

CCJ stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

