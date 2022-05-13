Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 6.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,292,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 479,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,679. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

