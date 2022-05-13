Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $119.44 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

