Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 9.6% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. 1,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.62). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

