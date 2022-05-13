Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.41. 20,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Calix has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Calix by 17.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

