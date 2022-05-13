California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,987 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of PTC worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

PTC stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

