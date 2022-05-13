California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,819 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,100,000 after acquiring an additional 240,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

GoDaddy Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.