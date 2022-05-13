California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,212 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $74.74 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

