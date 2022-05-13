California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.