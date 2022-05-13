California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.57 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,201 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

