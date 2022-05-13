California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

