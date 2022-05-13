California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Lyft worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LYFT stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
