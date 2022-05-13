California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Hubbell worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $194.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.