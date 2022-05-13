California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

ELAN stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

