Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 105,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

CSTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Caesarstone by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

