Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 105,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.
CSTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
