Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Releases Earnings Results

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cadre updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDRE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 209,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,542. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $3,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

