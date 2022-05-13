C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 14,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

