Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $15.11 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $20,540.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00489811 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

