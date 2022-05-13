Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BZZUY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.74) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

