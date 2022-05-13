Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Raised to €18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.74) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

