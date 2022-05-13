Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 162.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

