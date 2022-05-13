Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,245.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 186,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

BAMR traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

