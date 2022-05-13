Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($28.97) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.19) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,225.60.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 50,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

