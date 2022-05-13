Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bumble updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 103,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bumble by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 66.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bumble by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.