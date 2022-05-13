Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.59.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 70,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.81 and a beta of 1.60. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bumble by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 963,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.