Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.94.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,176. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.51 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.56 and a one year high of C$22.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

