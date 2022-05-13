BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,571. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

