BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 923 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. 44,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

