BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.88. 247,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

