BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,210 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.96% of Camden National worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371. The company has a market cap of $621.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

