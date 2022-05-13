BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 27.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,559. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

