BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

LOW traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.