BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.09% of Nordson worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordson by 116.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

