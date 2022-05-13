Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

NYSE BC traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $80.15. 9,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.