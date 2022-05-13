Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCUCY opened at $22.85 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.