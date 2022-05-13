Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BCUCY opened at $22.85 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.