Bruce Thompson Acquires 5,000 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.54) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($42,719.76).

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 693 ($8.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. discoverIE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647 ($7.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £661.51 million and a P/E ratio of 48.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 778.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 885.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSCV shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.18) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

