Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Materials Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Meta Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.22 on Friday. Meta Materials has a 1-year low of 1.03 and a 1-year high of 21.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 999.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.80 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 13,919,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after buying an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

