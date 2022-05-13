Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$41.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

