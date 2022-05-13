Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coty Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
COTY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 109,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.12.
In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.
