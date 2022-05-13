Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coty Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

COTY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 109,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.