Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT at $11.20

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.47) to €10.10 ($10.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

WRTBY stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

