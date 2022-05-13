Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $259.22

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

BLD stock opened at $194.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 76.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1,683.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

