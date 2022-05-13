Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $305.55

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.89.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $15.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.50. 184,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.75. Snowflake has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

