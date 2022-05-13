Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $267.13

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE RMD traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.42. 5,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,553. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average is $244.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

