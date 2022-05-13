Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $129.75

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,611,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.