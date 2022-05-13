Brokerages Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price at $10.83

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 188,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,087. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,260,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

