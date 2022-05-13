Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Target Price at $8.16

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $796,500.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that loanDepot will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

