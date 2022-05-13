Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $23.95

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $5,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

