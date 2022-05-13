Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $587.75

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.75.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $15.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.04. 67,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.